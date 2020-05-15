WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,406 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.61% of WSFS Financial worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,279,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,542,000 after purchasing an additional 546,688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $12,699,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,600,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WSFS traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $24.11. 2,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,215. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

