Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,316 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 445.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

