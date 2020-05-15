Xchange (XCG) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.00

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded 334.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Xchange has traded 115.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Xchange has a total market capitalization of $3,736.89 and approximately $14.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,591.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.02082903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.37 or 0.02495618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00454008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00678528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00068065 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00447003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Xchange

Xchange (XCG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xchange is xcgtech.com.

Xchange Coin Trading

Xchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

