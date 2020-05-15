Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.03. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 79.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xencor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Xencor by 25.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

