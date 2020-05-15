Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,855. The company has a market cap of $5.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

