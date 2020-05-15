Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 129,580 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Xerox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Xerox by 682.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

