XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Issues Earnings Results

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.77. 5,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,631. The firm has a market cap of $324.18 million and a PE ratio of 24.86. XPEL has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

