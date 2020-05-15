XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s current price.

Shares of XPEL opened at $12.68 on Friday. XPEL has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. On average, analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in XPEL by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 157.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

