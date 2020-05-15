XPO Logistics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 11,810 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,952 call options.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 590.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,308.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 153,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 142,663 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.32. 899,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.52. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPO. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

