Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lifted to Hold at Vertical Research

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Shares of XYL opened at $58.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Xylem’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 2,452.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,042,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $192,855,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Xylem by 404.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,853,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,758,000 after buying an additional 1,486,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $54,623,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

