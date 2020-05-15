Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San Sells 60,846 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $2,296,936.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. 671,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,885. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

