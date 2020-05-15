Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Announces Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 564.29% and a negative net margin of 1,607.44%.

NASDAQ YTEN traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

YTEN has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

