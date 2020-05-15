Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. 113,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.52.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

