Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Announce -$1.18 EPS

Brokerages expect that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.74). Expedia Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 337%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.09) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Shares of EXPE opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,065 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 928,383 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $52,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

