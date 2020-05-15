Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) to post sales of $203.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. Fitbit reported sales of $313.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $904.00 million to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.00 million to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fitbit.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

NYSE:FIT opened at $6.53 on Friday. Fitbit has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 524,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $3,422,914.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 6,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $40,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,036,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,694,898. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,441,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,500,000 after purchasing an additional 591,291 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,423,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,285,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,384,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,756,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,594 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fitbit (FIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.