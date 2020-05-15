Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.60. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $138.06. 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,892. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $144.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,215. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.