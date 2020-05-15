Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 26.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Gaia stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 76,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.83. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

