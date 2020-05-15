Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLMD. ValuEngine lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 92,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 11.02. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 159,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

