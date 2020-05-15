Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will announce $9.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.20 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $47.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.43 billion to $49.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.80 billion to $56.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $99.17 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.21. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.