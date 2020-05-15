Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will post sales of $203.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $196.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $835.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.50 million to $861.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $852.80 million, with estimates ranging from $808.30 million to $894.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,060.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 118,125 shares of company stock worth $2,757,710. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,695,000 after buying an additional 188,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,759,000 after buying an additional 424,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 396,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,219 shares during the last quarter.

HPP opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

