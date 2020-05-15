Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.24. Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,750 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $936,329 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Middleby by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. Middleby has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.55.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

