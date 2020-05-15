Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce sales of $9.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $13.40 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $36.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $53.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.98 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $54.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%.

PIRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 217,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

