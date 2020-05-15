Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $2.27. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

WSO stock opened at $154.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.