Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) to post $22.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $29.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $114.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.31 million to $115.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $142.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

ASPN stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 185,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.