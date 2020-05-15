Zacks: Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce sales of $85.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.92 million and the highest is $87.30 million. Exponent reported sales of $100.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $374.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.53 million to $378.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $420.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.91 million to $425.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

EXPO stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Exponent by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Exponent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.