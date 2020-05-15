Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.

Shares of GPN opened at $162.96 on Friday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,456. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,666,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

