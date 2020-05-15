Zacks: Analysts Expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.50 billion. HD Supply posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year sales of $5.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HD Supply.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDS. Bank of America upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 142,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $176,776,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in HD Supply by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,453,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,048,000 after buying an additional 580,491 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in HD Supply by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,133,000 after buying an additional 875,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in HD Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 115,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in HD Supply by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,245,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,292,000 after buying an additional 347,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.14. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HD Supply (HDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.