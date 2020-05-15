Zacks: Analysts Expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will report $339.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.78 million to $1.39 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

