Zacks: Analysts Expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.68. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CJS Securities upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.33.

ICUI opened at $181.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.82. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total transaction of $310,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,845,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

