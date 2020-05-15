Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $1.62. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $2.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $4,111,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAD opened at $96.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.41. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

