Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $1.62. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $2.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $4,111,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAD opened at $96.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.41. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply