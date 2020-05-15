Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Analysts expect 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNET shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of VNET stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. 70,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,903. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after acquiring an additional 231,433 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,878,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 128,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 102,368 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

