Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.81 Million

Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report $317.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.94 million and the highest is $336.54 million. Farfetch reported sales of $174.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Farfetch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.