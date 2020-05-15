Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Freshpet reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,199,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $81,677.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,365. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 1,145.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Freshpet by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,936. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. Freshpet has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $81.29. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,211.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

