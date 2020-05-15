Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Globus Medical by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 601,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,655. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply