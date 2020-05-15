Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Globus Medical by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 601,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,655. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

