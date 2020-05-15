Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce sales of $112.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.18 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $130.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $493.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.69 million to $502.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $530.30 million, with estimates ranging from $514.92 million to $543.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

In related news, VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $14.30 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.