Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will post sales of $85.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.02 million. On Deck Capital reported sales of $110.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full year sales of $341.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.18 million to $362.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $339.45 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $373.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for On Deck Capital.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.49 million. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

ONDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

ONDK stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 15.35. On Deck Capital has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 1,244.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on On Deck Capital (ONDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.