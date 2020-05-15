Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $571.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will announce sales of $571.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.20 million and the highest is $589.80 million. TopBuild reported sales of $660.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLD. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

BLD opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,631 shares of company stock worth $4,207,288. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,494 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $4,298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.