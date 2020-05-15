Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Welltower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

