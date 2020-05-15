Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $940.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report $940.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $957.00 million and the lowest is $926.59 million. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $221.77 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average is $229.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $742,914.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

