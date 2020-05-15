Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.07. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.77. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at $842,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $8,796,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 11.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Avanos Medical by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply