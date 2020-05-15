Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.07. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.77. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at $842,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $8,796,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 11.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Avanos Medical by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

