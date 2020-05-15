Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. 3,419,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $195,950.00. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,241,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,907,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,252.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,957,000 after acquiring an additional 880,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

