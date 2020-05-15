Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.92. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

