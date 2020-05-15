Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to report sales of $182.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.04 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $171.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $739.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.98 million to $768.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $778.60 million, with estimates ranging from $736.08 million to $835.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust Of America.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $96,268 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,408,000 after buying an additional 21,578,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,328,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,446,000 after purchasing an additional 874,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,301 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,475 shares in the last quarter.

HTA opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 146.82 and a beta of 0.57. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.