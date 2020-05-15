Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.54 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report sales of $128.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.70 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $134.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $674.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.17 million to $693.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $838.62 million, with estimates ranging from $780.80 million to $885.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,800,000 after buying an additional 2,078,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,997 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after purchasing an additional 338,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 726,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.79. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

