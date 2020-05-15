Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce sales of $70.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.63 million. Natera posted sales of $74.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $328.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.03 million to $338.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $394.15 million, with estimates ranging from $369.43 million to $408.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 92.34%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $33,282.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,413.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 7,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $386,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,350. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after acquiring an additional 870,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 68,194 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Natera by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.33. Natera has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $49.22.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

