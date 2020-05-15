Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.24. Sempra Energy reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

