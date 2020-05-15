Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will post sales of $187.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. Sunrun reported sales of $204.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $800.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.60 million to $896.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $932.02 million, with estimates ranging from $886.60 million to $995.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.17, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 17,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $140,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,311. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 97,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 27.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,205,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 262,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

