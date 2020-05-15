Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will report ($1.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the lowest is ($1.85). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.46) to ($4.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.68) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RARE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.29. 612,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.22. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $71.31.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.