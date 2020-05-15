Zacks: GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GAN an industry rank of 26 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GAN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GAN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. 9,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,271. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

