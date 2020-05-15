Zacks: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Safety Insurance Group an industry rank of 130 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAFT shares. TheStreet downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. 113,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,586. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 17,590 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $1,254,518.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,870. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRB Corp grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,582,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,646,000 after buying an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

